'Joota Chori Ceremony' At Indian Wedding In US Turns Into LIVE AUCTION, Price Goes Up To $1100 | WATCH | Instagram @dj_realest

A lively cross-cultural wedding in the United States has gone viral after the traditional Indian Joota Chori ceremony took an unexpectedly hilarious turn, transforming into a full-blown live auction. The wedding, held in Illinois and Florida, featured an Indian-origin groom and a US bride, blending traditions from both sides in the most entertaining way possible.

The 30-second viral video begins with an Italian uncle named Richie confidently taking the mic and announcing that the groom would have to 'win back' his stolen shoes through a live auction. What is usually a playful negotiation between the bride’s family and the groom suddenly escalated into a high-energy bidding war led completely by Richie’s comedic charm.

WATCH VIDEO:

At the start of the clip, the groom can be heard clarifying that his shoes cost $300, hoping to settle the matter quickly. But Richie had other plans. The enthusiastic uncle kept raising the bid amounts, hyping up the crowd, and turning the moment into a lighthearted spectacle. The bidding soon skyrocketed to $1100, leaving guests laughing and cheering at the unexpected twist.

The video was shared on Instagram by the wedding’s event managers, who captioned it, “Joota Chupai meets Italian Uncle Richie… and this man turned the whole thing into a LIVE AUCTION.” The reel has since gone viral, with viewers across social media loving the fusion of cultures and the spontaneous humor.

The moment highlights the fun chaos that often unfolds when Indian wedding traditions meet Western enthusiasm, and in this case, a charismatic Italian uncle who stole the show just as effectively as the bride’s side stole the shoes.

