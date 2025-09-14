 'Who The F*ck Is Allah?' VIDEO Shows British Patriots Chanting Anti-Islamic Slogans At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Videos have emerged on social media showing the British patriots chanting anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim slogans on the streets of London. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO Shows British Patriots Chanting Anti-Islamic Slogans At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally | X

London, September 14: A huge anti-immigration protest led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson took over central London on Saturday (September 13). The massive protest called the “Unite the Kingdom” rally saw between 110,000 and 150,000 people gather, waving English flags and chanting controversial slogans. Videos have emerged on social media showing the British patriots chanting anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim slogans on the streets of London. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Viral Video

The videos confirmed that chants of “Send them home” and “Who the f** is Allah?” were shouted loudly by sections of the crowd. The slogans, directed against immigrants and Muslims, went viral on social media. The video shows that the protestors are shouting, "Allah, Allah, Who the fuck is Allah?"

Violent Protests

The protest turned violent when Robinson’s supporters clashed with police and around 5,000 counter-demonstrators in Whitehall. By the end of the day, at least 26 police officers were injured and 25 people were arrested.

Far-right Extremism

The slogans and violence have revealed the dangerous rise of far-right extremism in Britain. Muslim groups and anti-racism campaigners condemned the chants as Islamophobic and deeply offensive. Supporters of Robinson, however, defended the rally as a show of patriotism and a call for stricter immigration rules.

'Stand Up To Racism'

Large crowds gathered in central London on Saturday for the anti-immigration march that moved toward Westminster, the seat of the UK Parliament.

At the other end of Whitehall, the campaign group 'Stand Up To Racism' held a counter-demonstration, marching to the southern end where a rally took place under close police watch.

The Metropolitan Police deployed massive numbers of officers to maintain order and ensure the two groups remained separated.

article-image

Grok Replies To Query

A social media user asked Grok about the authenticity of the video, to which the AI replied, "The video shows a large anti-immigration protest in London on September 13, 2025, organized by Tommy Robinson, with estimates of 100,000+ attendees waving English flags. Reports confirm chants like "Send them home" and "Who the fuck is Allah?" occurred at the event. Yes, those slogans are real based on multiple eyewitness accounts and news sources."

