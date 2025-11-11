India Tears Into Pakistan For Accusing New Delhi Of Islamabad Blast, Calls Allegations ‘Delirious And Baseless’

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi, November 11: India issued official statement after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused New Delhi of orchestrating the suicide blast outside a court in Islamabad. The blast claimed lives of 12 people. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hit out strongly at Pakistan PM's allegations.

Pakistan had also blamed India for an attack on a cadet college in Wana, near Afghanistan border. However, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for both incidents.

MEA official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal of the Ministry of External Affairs hit out strongly at Islamabad’s allegations, saying they were “baseless, unfounded, and a desperate attempt to divert public attention.”

“India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership,” Jaiswal said. “It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India in order to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power grab unfolding within the country.”

Jaiswal further added that the international community is well aware of Pakistan’s tactics and will not be misled by such diversionary ploys.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister had earlier alleged that “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies” were responsible for the twin blasts, calling them part of “India’s state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan.” He even claimed that the same network was operating from Afghan territory and targeting civilians inside Pakistan.

India, however, has completely rejected these accusations, calling them yet another example of Pakistan’s habit of blaming India to cover up its own internal failures and deteriorating security situation.

Islamabad’s leadership is attempting to shift blame amid rising domestic unrest and the resurgence of terror attacks by the TTP within Pakistan.

India’s firm response underscores its position that Pakistan must take responsibility for its own internal security and stop using India as a political scapegoat.

“The world knows who nurtures terrorism in South Asia,” a senior Indian official remarked, adding that Pakistan’s own policies have created the very extremism it now struggles to contain.