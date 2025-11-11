Haryana News: Day After Blast Near Red Fort, Extensive Combing In Faridabad

A day after 12 people were killed in the Delhi blast, a massive cache of explosives has been seized from a rented house in Sector 56. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. |

Chandigarh: A day after the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Monday evening and the recovery of a huge cache of explosives earlier in the day from Haryana’s Faridabad district, which borders the national Capital, the Haryana police on Tuesday launched extensive searches in Faridabad and other districts of the state.

A state police spokesperson told newspersons that while searches were being conducted at the Al Falah Medical College, some suspects had been detained and questioned and the searches were ongoing in coordination with the J&K police, UP police and the Central agencies. He also refuted reports that some more explosives were recovered from Faridabad and held that the suspected material was found to be fire-crackers.

Stating that a high alert had already been sounded in the state since Monday, the spokesperson said that searches were not limited to Faridabad and were also conducted in some other parts of the state.

It may be recalled that one of the doctors arrested so far, was identified as Dr Muzammil Shakil, who hailed from J&K, though lived in Faridabad in rented accommodation. About 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were recovered from him on Monday. The arms and explosives were linked to the terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind outfits. Dr Muzammil taught at the Al Falah Medical College.

According to reports, investigators are also suspecting links to the terror module and the massive blast near Red Fort which killed at least 13 people and grievously injured 21. It was also said that the blast was planned after the JeM module was busted by agencies in Faridabad.

According to media reports, a cleric has also been detained by the police who revealed that he had rented out his room to an autorickshaw driver who gave it to Dr Muzammil to keep some material etc.