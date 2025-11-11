Boy stabs man for refusing to give him 'bidi' in Delhi's Pandav Nagar |

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy reportedly high on marijuana was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar after he refused to give him a 'bidi', police on Tuesday said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team noticed a pack of dogs gathered near the bushes on Noida Link Road.

On checking, the team found a man lying unconscious with stab wounds on his abdomen and chest, police said.

The man, later identified as Krishna Sahani, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where timely medical intervention saved his life, police said.

On regaining consciousness, Sahani told police that a boy attacked him for refusing to give him a bidi.

"In a fit of rage, the juvenile stabbed him multiple times and dumped him in the bushes before fleeing," a police officer said.

Police apprehended the boy from Sanjay Lake Garden, where he was sleeping.

A blood-stained knife allegedly used in the crime was found on him, the officer said. During questioning, the boy revealed that he is a class 8 dropout and a habitual drug user.

"He had been under the influence of ganja at the time of the incident. After an argument with Sahani, he fetched a knife from his house and attacked him with the intention to kill," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)