'Remover Of Obstacles': Elon Musk’s Lord Ganesha Post Wins Praise From Indians On X

Elon Musk sparked a flurry of reactions on Indian social media after sharing a post featuring Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity worshipped as the remover of obstacles. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a screenshot of his interaction with Grok, the AI assistant developed by his company xAI.

In the exchange, Musk asked Grok to identify an image of a traditional South Indian brass idol. The chatbot accurately described it as Lord Ganesha, calling the deity “a widely revered Hindu god associated with wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.” Grok also noted the idol’s distinctive features, including the elephant head, four arms, seated posture, and the mouse at its feet.

Netizens applaud Musk’s curiosity about Indian culture

Musk’s post quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where several users appreciated his curiosity about Indian traditions. One user wrote, “Wonderful to see your curiosity @elonmusk about the ‘Ganesh Murti’ we presented on behalf of India Global Forum yesterday evening. It symbolises the removal of obstacles and blessings for good fortune in all your endeavours.”

Another user added, “Lord Ganesha, the ultimate obstacle-remover – if only we had his wisdom for dodging asteroid fields on the way to Mars! Grok nailing ancient vibes with modern AI.”

Others hailed the post as a symbolic bridge between spirituality and technology. “Beautiful recognition of Lord Ganesha – the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom. Great to see ancient wisdom meeting modern AI,” one comment read.