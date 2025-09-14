'Viral Eggolisa': Food Influencer Prepares Omelette Featuring Mona Lisa; Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @artisticeasel

Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci painted a historical masterpiece, Mona Lisa, in the 16th Century. To date, the masterpiece has loads of copies and twin artworks, hand-painted to digitally printed, Mona Lisa's mysterious smile has reached everywhere, and now even on a frying pan too. A food creator and artist on Instagram has prepared an omelette with Mona Lisa on top of it. Netizens are amazed by his art and how the result of his dedication came picture-perfect.

The Instagram influencer, @artisticeasel, has left netizens stunned by preparing an omelette with the image of the world’s most famous painting, the Mona Lisa, imprinted on top of it. The influencer, known for experimenting with creative culinary content, used a special technique to recreate Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic masterpiece on the golden surface of the omelette, turning a simple breakfast dish into a canvas of edible art.

The video quickly went viral, with viewers both amused and impressed by the unique crossover of fine art and everyday cooking. While some praised the influencer’s innovation, others flooded the comments with witty reactions. The post continues to trend, proving once again how social media can transform even the most ordinary moments into extraordinary spectacles.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Bhai patent karwale isse phle koi foreign ka restaurant idea chura le." While one commented, "Omg! This is next-level creativity." Another user commented, "Such next-level creativity." One user commented, "Eggalisa, amazing talent!! Leonardo bawarchi."

