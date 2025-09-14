Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH- | X @PTI_News

DELHI: An uncontrolled car in Delhi rammed through an overbridge flyover in Mukarba Chowk and landed straight onto railway tracks in a shocking accident. Rail services on the route were disrupted for around one hour due to the accident. The overspeeding car also thrashed a bike along with it and both the vehicles along with drivers fell directly on the tracks. Locals, and Delhi Police moved the car from the tracks and the rail services were resumed.

The driver was left injured during the accident. Reportedly, the car was overspeeding and crashed into a biker on the flyover and fell directly on the railway tracks below, breaking the railing. Fortunately, there was no train moving on the tracks at that moment and a massive tragedy was averted.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted on X. The caption of the video reads, "Delhi: A car fell from a flyover and landed on the railway track near Mukarba Chowk, injuring the driver of the vehicle."

In the video the car can be seen moved aside from the tracks. Delhi police can be reported at the scene and pulled out the car from the tracks with the help of crane.

