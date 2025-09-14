 Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH-
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH-

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH-

An uncontrolled car in Delhi rammed through an overbridge flyover in Mukarba Chowk and landed straight onto railway tracks in a shocking accident. Rail services on the route were disrupted for around one hour due to the accident. The overspeeding car also thrashed a bike along with it and both the vehicles along with drivers fell directly on the tracks.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH- | X @PTI_News

DELHI: An uncontrolled car in Delhi rammed through an overbridge flyover in Mukarba Chowk and landed straight onto railway tracks in a shocking accident. Rail services on the route were disrupted for around one hour due to the accident. The overspeeding car also thrashed a bike along with it and both the vehicles along with drivers fell directly on the tracks. Locals, and Delhi Police moved the car from the tracks and the rail services were resumed.

The driver was left injured during the accident. Reportedly, the car was overspeeding and crashed into a biker on the flyover and fell directly on the railway tracks below, breaking the railing. Fortunately, there was no train moving on the tracks at that moment and a massive tragedy was averted.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted on X. The caption of the video reads, "Delhi: A car fell from a flyover and landed on the railway track near Mukarba Chowk, injuring the driver of the vehicle."

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH-
Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway Tracks; WATCH-
Rajasthan Education Minister Takes Action After Finding Irregularities During Surprise Inspection At PM Shri Govt School In Viratnagar
Rajasthan Education Minister Takes Action After Finding Irregularities During Surprise Inspection At PM Shri Govt School In Viratnagar
Congress Slams RSS Over Kesari Article, Accuses It Of Spreading Hatred And Adopting Anti-Christian Stance
Congress Slams RSS Over Kesari Article, Accuses It Of Spreading Hatred And Adopting Anti-Christian Stance
'Mourn Him Or Suffer Consequences': Republicans Warn As At Least 15 Americans Fired Or Suspended Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death
'Mourn Him Or Suffer Consequences': Republicans Warn As At Least 15 Americans Fired Or Suspended Over Comments On Charlie Kirk's Death

In the video the car can be seen moved aside from the tracks. Delhi police can be reported at the scene and pulled out the car from the tracks with the help of crane.

Read Also
Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll...
article-image

ALSO READ: US Teen Driver Accidentally Reverses Pickup Truck Off Dock

Read Also
VIDEO: US Teen Driver Accidentally Reverses Pickup Truck Off Dock, Plunges 15-Feet Deep Into River
article-image

A dramatic incident was seen in Marshfield, Massachusetts, when a teenage driver reversed a pickup truck off a dock and accidentally lost control of the vehicle and ending up in the river, 15 feet deep. Police in Marshfield said the incident took place at the Green Harbor Town Pier on Sunday morning after the teenager, who was dropping off boat, lost control of his pickup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...

'Yeh Building Kam Jail Jyada Hain': Woman Influencer Debates Over Living In 'Mohalla' Vs....

'Yeh Building Kam Jail Jyada Hain': Woman Influencer Debates Over Living In 'Mohalla' Vs....

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without...

Thane Shocker! Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages In Kalyan |...

Thane Shocker! Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages In Kalyan |...

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul

VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul