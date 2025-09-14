Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll Walk Through Every Battle Together...'

Photo Via Instagram

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, businessman Vicky Jain, suffered a painful accident when pieces of glass pierced his right hand, requiring 45 stitches. Ankita’s close friend, director Sandeep Singh, revealed that Vicky has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for several days.

Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain

Now, Ankita has shared an emotional note for her husband on social media, posting loved-up photos with him, while choosing not to reveal many details about the accident. She wrote, "Mere Humsafar. It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down that’s what home feels like to me."

"Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together," added Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Work Front

The couple was last seen together on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs season 2. They first appeared as a couple on Bigg Boss 17, where their conflicts often made headlines.

They also won the trophy and ₹25 lakh prize on the reality show Smart Jodi in 2022.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December, 2021.

Ankita and Vicky began dating in 2019, following the actor’s much-discussed breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.