Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and she has been time and again spotted talking about ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. Recently, she was once again seen remembering the late actor and she revealed her reaction on seeing the photos of his dead body.

During the latest episode, she was seen chatting with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, and it was then that she said how she went numb when she saw the photos of Sushant's mortal remains.

She stated that it looked as if the actor was just sleeping.

"I thought he was sleeping. I just kept looking at the picture and thought there was so much in that brain. I knew him too well. He was so intelligent, he had so much in his brain, but everything just vanished. You are nothing, you are just a body then," she told Munawar, getting emotional.

"Toot gaya vo kisi cheez se. Nahi hona chahiye tha," she added.

Ankita was also seen telling Munawar how the late actor was very intelligent and loved solving equations and puzzles. She also shared that he was an IIT student and had secured rank all over India.

Ankita and Sushant began dating when they played the leads in the hit daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. They were in a steady relationship for seven years, and were even living together, before parting ways in 2016. The Kai Po Che actor died by suicide in June 2020.

At present, Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her.