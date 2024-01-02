 Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnkita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for seven years before parting ways in 2016

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently making waves inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and she has been time and again spotted talking about ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. Recently, she was once again seen remembering the late actor and she revealed her reaction on seeing the photos of his dead body.

During the latest episode, she was seen chatting with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, and it was then that she said how she went numb when she saw the photos of Sushant's mortal remains.

She stated that it looked as if the actor was just sleeping.

"I thought he was sleeping. I just kept looking at the picture and thought there was so much in that brain. I knew him too well. He was so intelligent, he had so much in his brain, but everything just vanished. You are nothing, you are just a body then," she told Munawar, getting emotional.

"Toot gaya vo kisi cheez se. Nahi hona chahiye tha," she added.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Warns Vicky Jain Of Their 'Divorce Case' As He Taunts, Interrupts Him...
article-image

Ankita was also seen telling Munawar how the late actor was very intelligent and loved solving equations and puzzles. She also shared that he was an IIT student and had secured rank all over India.

Ankita and Sushant began dating when they played the leads in the hit daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. They were in a steady relationship for seven years, and were even living together, before parting ways in 2016. The Kai Po Che actor died by suicide in June 2020.

At present, Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house with her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Video Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Getting Intimate On Camera Goes Viral, Netizens...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamannaah Bhatia's London Diaries Include Eating Two Enormous Pizzas In Bed

Tamannaah Bhatia's London Diaries Include Eating Two Enormous Pizzas In Bed

Rani Mukerji Recalls Shooting KANK Song In -14 Degrees: 'I Had Frozen, Ayan Carried Me To Car'

Rani Mukerji Recalls Shooting KANK Song In -14 Degrees: 'I Had Frozen, Ayan Carried Me To Car'

WATCH: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Wear Nauvari Sarees At Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony

WATCH: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Wear Nauvari Sarees At Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony

Nargis Fakhri Reunites With Ex Uday Chopra To Celebrate New Year In Dubai; Photos Go Viral

Nargis Fakhri Reunites With Ex Uday Chopra To Celebrate New Year In Dubai; Photos Go Viral

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Seeing Photos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dead Body: 'Thought He Was Sleeping'