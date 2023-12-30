Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Warns Vicky Jain Of Their 'Divorce Case' As He Taunts, Interrupts Him During Task

One of the most popular couples in telly town, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house together as co-contestants and competitors. While the audience has already witnessed major fights between the two, things went a step ahead this time as during an argument, Ankita warned Vicky that they might have a "divorce case" once the show ends.

In the recent episode, Ankita and Vicky were seen getting into a heated war of words, and as the latter continued to interfere with the former's game, Bigg Boss himself had to intervene and stop him. He asked Vicky to let Ankita play her game, but despite that, he did not stop.

He went on to taunt her once again saying, "Bigg Boss is asking you to start playing your own game," and this did not go down well with the Pavitra Rishta actress. An agitated Ankita was heard warning her husband, "Aap mere saath aisa mat kijiye kyunki hamari hi na ladayi ho jaaye, hamara divorce case na chalu ho jaaye."

I get where #MannaraChopra was coming from to say zyada hogaya but I totally get why #AnkitaLokhande mentioned the divorce 😭 Viewers have reached a breaking point with Vicky the husband let alone the wife herself! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/d2K15aGyBR — adya (@d_addy_a) December 29, 2023

Ankita's statement left the housemates shocked, and Mannara Chopra even said that Ankita should not say such things, that too on national television. "Zyada bol rahe ho aap," she said, looking flabbergasted.

Vicky too added that the situation and aftermath would have been totally different if he said the same statement to his wife.

This is not the first time that Ankita and Vicky's relationship has come under the scanner. The two have been fighting endlessly inside the Bigg Boss 17 house ever since the show commenced, and to control the situation, their respective mothers were also invited on the show, who explained to them that it was not the correct way to behave with each other.