 Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband (WATCH)

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande told Vicky Jain ‘let’s take divorce’ when he complained about their marital problems.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image

On day 68 of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items, while his wife Ankita Lokhande was also talking in between the duo's conversation. During which, Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on his wife; the Pavita Rishta actress was also seen being stunned for a couple of minutes. Abhishek and Arun Mashettey expressed shock at Vicky's action towards Ankita.

Vicky denied the allegations and said that he did not slap Ankita but was trying to take his blanket off him. Lokhande was also seen defending her husband.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Learns A Shocking Revelation About Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Recalls Getting Emotional After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput In Kai...
article-image

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita got upset when Vicky joked about the suffering of married men. He stated that married men can never share how much they suffer. Ayesha Khan, who was a part of the conversation, said that she would never get married in the future.

Vicky was heard saying, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men, go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.” Reacting to this, the Pavitra Rishta actress replied, “If you suffer so much, then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Raveena Tandon & Abdu Rozik To Join Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Being 'Age Honest' In Dunki: I Am 58 Now, And I Feel I Should Do Age-Centric...

Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Being 'Age Honest' In Dunki: I Am 58 Now, And I Feel I Should Do Age-Centric...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband...

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband...

Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh Attend Little Ayat's 4th Birthday Party

Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh Attend Little Ayat's 4th Birthday Party

Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?

Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?