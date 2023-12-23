Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Tries To SLAP Ankita Lokhande During Argument, Latter Defends Her Husband (WATCH)

On day 68 of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items, while his wife Ankita Lokhande was also talking in between the duo's conversation. During which, Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on his wife; the Pavita Rishta actress was also seen being stunned for a couple of minutes. Abhishek and Arun Mashettey expressed shock at Vicky's action towards Ankita.

Vicky denied the allegations and said that he did not slap Ankita but was trying to take his blanket off him. Lokhande was also seen defending her husband.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita got upset when Vicky joked about the suffering of married men. He stated that married men can never share how much they suffer. Ayesha Khan, who was a part of the conversation, said that she would never get married in the future.

Vicky was heard saying, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men, go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.” Reacting to this, the Pavitra Rishta actress replied, “If you suffer so much, then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.”