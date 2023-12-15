Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Learns A Shocking Revelation About Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Confesses To Wearing Hair Patch

In Episode 61 of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17, the dynamics within the premises take an intriguing turn when Munawar Faruqui discovers a secret about his close friend Ankita Lokhande. However, before we delve into the most exciting segment, let's review how the day unfolded for both the housemates.

The episode begins with milk being frisked and hidden away which leaves Ankita and Arun Mashettey scratching their heads in amazement. Later, Samarth Jurel showcases his creativity by spraying Aoora on the back of the his T-shirt. In a hilarious twist, it is revealed that Abhishek Kumar is the culprit behind flicking all the milk packets. The housemates find it hidden in the closet of his bed. However, this occurrence doesn't sit well with Bigg Boss, who promptly points out that such incidents arise due to Munawar taking his captaincy too lightly.

Read Also Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season

Nevertheless, the most significant moment of the day unfolded when Munawar was summoned to the therapy room by Bigg Boss. Initially, he was advised to abandon a defensive approach and exercise aggression if he would like to emerge as the winner. Following this, Bigg Boss played an audio clip featuring a scalp therapy session between Ankita and her therapist for Munawar to listen to.

It comes to light that Ankita is collecting feedback from her therapist and adjusting her game strategies accordingly, a clear breach of the house rules. Responding to this revelation, Munawar takes an assertive stance, suggesting that Ankita's privileges should be revoked. Despite Munawar expressing empathy, he recognizes the potential for Ankita to exploit compassion to her advantage.

Once he walks out of the therapy room, Munawar tries to deliberate on how will he break the news about Ankita to the housemates. Eventually, he does reveal about it to the housemates. To which, Vicky reveals that he does get his hair patch done by experts whom he has hired on his expense. Initially, Ankita is in denial about her privilege until Munawar reveals that he is aware about her conversation with her therapist. After intense discussions and emotional moments, Munawar arrives at the decision that Vicky can continue to enjoy his privilege, while Ankita's special services are indefinitely suspended.