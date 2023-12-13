 Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season

Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his broken marriage and his son.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season | Photo Via Instagram

Munawar Faruqui has become the first captain of the house and with this power he came to know that Ankita Lokhande has outside world information.

For the first captaincy task, the garden area was turned into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill. The last one standing is going to have the honour of being the first captain of the season.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Reveals Abhishek Kumar 'Slapped' Him In A Club, Says 'My Eye Had Turned...
article-image

Mannara Chopra, shockingly, turns on her friend Isha Malviya, scribbling her name on the meaty ticket out. Isha's not holding back - she's retaliates.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Elimination Week 9: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt Get Nominated
article-image

Mannara's begging for mercy, but Isha's got revenge in mind, declaring payback for the betrayal. However, Munawar wins the task and becomes the first captain of the season. After becoming the captain, he is called by Bigg Boss, where he is made to hear a conversation.

The conversation happens to be between Ankita and her doctor, who comes to the show for her check up Munawar hears Ankita asking about what's happening in the outside world.

Bigg Boss then asks Munawar what he wants to do. However, he says that it's unfair on others as they are unaware about outside world.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Munawar Faruqui Says Ex-Wife Got Married For 2nd Time Without Informing Him: 'She...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Failures On Koffee With Karan 8: 'Can't Control The Box Office'

Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Failures On Koffee With Karan 8: 'Can't Control The Box Office'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Caption Of The Season

PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Becomes FIRST Hindi Film To Display On Ground During Live Football...

PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Becomes FIRST Hindi Film To Display On Ground During Live Football...

Best Of 2023: Ram Charan To Swara Bhasker, Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood This Year

Best Of 2023: Ram Charan To Swara Bhasker, Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood This Year

Animal: Bobby Deol & Ranbir Kapoor's Kissing Scene DELETED, Likely to Be Retained In OTT Version,...

Animal: Bobby Deol & Ranbir Kapoor's Kissing Scene DELETED, Likely to Be Retained In OTT Version,...