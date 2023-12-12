 Bigg Boss 17 Fame Munawar Faruqui Says Ex-Wife Got Married For 2nd Time Without Informing Him: 'She Was Not Attached To Son'
Bigg Boss 17 Fame Munawar Faruqui Says Ex-Wife Got Married For 2nd Time Without Informing Him: 'She Was Not Attached To Son'

A few days ago, Munawar's son was seen sending a special message for his father inside the house, which left the comedian in tears.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been grabbing eyeballs inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, courtesy, his game and strategies. However, he made headlines recently after he opened up on his personal life, especially about his ex-wife and their son, and stated that she got married for the second time without even informing him.

In the latest episode, Munawar was seen opening up about his early life and struggles with co-contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra, and that is when they quizzed him about his ex-wife.

It all began when Munawar shared that he moved to Mumbai with his father when he was just 14 after his mother passed away. He stated that his first job at a utensil store fetched him just Rs 60, but even then, he was happy.

It was then that Aishwarya asked Munawar about his first wife. He shared that his family got him married and that they had a son within a year of marriage.

When Aishwarya prodded further about his ex-wife, Munawar stated, "She got married and I didn’t even know about it. When I called Mikhail home after 10-15 days, I came to know that she already got married. I called Mikhail’s nana to ask whether the news was true. I understood that Mikhail was here with me, and she got married and left. I came to know that she went to another city."

As Aishwarya expressed her surprise and asked if she did not feel bad about leaving her son behind, he replied, "They both were not attached."

While he refused to share further details about his past marriage, he added, "Gussa barbad kar deta hai, woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi barbad hua hai".

