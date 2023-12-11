Ayesha Khan Accuses Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' Her, Girlfriend Nazila Pens Cryptic Note

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house as one of the contestants, is facing some serious allegations outside by a woman named Ayesha Khan, who has accused him of dating her while already being in a relationship with another woman, named Nazila Sitaishi.

It all started after Ayesha, while speaking to a media portal, claimed that Munawar had declared his love to her before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, and had lied to her that he had ended his relationship with Nazila.

Ayesha stated that prior to Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had approached her on social media on the pretence of casting her in a music video. "The video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like 'I love you'," she claimed.

She went on to say that she too developed feelings for him over time, and when she questioned him about his relationship with Nazila, he said that they had broken up about three months ago.

"The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no'," Ayesha added.

However, it was when Munawar entered the Bigg Boss 17 house did Ayesha realise that she was being toyed with. "I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her," she claimed.

Nazila pens cryptic note

Post his stint on Lock Upp, Munawar had gone public with his relationship with Nazila, and ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, she had been rooting for him on social media.

However, post Ayesha's allegations, she refrained from commenting on it, and rather took to her Instagram handle to pen a cryptic note.

"One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say 'never meet your idols' because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV," she wrote.

Munawar's team is yet to comment on the allegations yet.

Meanwhile, Munawar has been grabbing eyeballs inside the Bigg Boss 17 house owing to his growing closeness with Mannara Chopra. While the two have maintained the "just friends" tag, netizens are often seen shipping the two of them as "#MunNara".

In one of the episodes, Munawar was seen telling Mannara that he has a girlfriend outside the house and he does not want the chatter around their friendship to interfere with his relationship. Munawar also has a son from his ex-wife.