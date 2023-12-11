Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande Was Insecure And Jealous', Says Sana Raees Khan On Her Closeness With Vicky Jain |

Sana Raees has evicted from the BB house 17 after 8 weeks of stay. Criminal lawyer by profession, Sana speaks exclusively to The Free Press Journal, where she talks about her closeness with co-contestant Vicky Jain, how it feels to be on screen and a lot more. Excerpts:

Do you think Vicky was flirting around with you?

I don’t know if that was perceived on screen, but I do agree that sometimes he was too good to me and very fond of me also. We both connected intellectually and connected very well. He was always supporting me and I would not deny that.

Go on…

I think he was supporting me wholeheartedly. But I misunderstood him at times. I had trust issues after the third week as he nominated me. Post that, he tried to have the same bonding but I didn’t want to have the same bonding with him.

Did you feel Ankita Lokhande, his wife, was insecure about your closeness to Vicky?

Initially, I did feel she was insecure and jealous. I feel, if his partner wasn't there, we would have been closer. It’s so natural. We have spoken about it. We could have treated each other as priority.

After being in the show, will you see manifold enhancement in your legal profession hereafter?

It will, of course. Earlier, I was popular too but now I am a face on TV and many people may like to come to seek professional advice. I specialise in criminal law. As a female lawyer, I feel there is no harm in practicing criminal law as such. But then there are possibilities you might get threat calls. You are under the scanner all the time. It’s not an easy profession. For five years, I have been practicing this. I am used to this profession now.

Do you feel that you are a celebrity now?

I am taking it cooly. I am not going to get carried away because my life is very simple. I am from a very humble background. Nothing can get into my head. I am far more confident now though earlier also there was no lack of confidence in me. I have debated on certain issues on so many channels. I was well versed with the media industry. Yes, living 24 ×7 without your family under one roof with others is not very easy. After a point of time you tend to feel concerned about your family too. I never complained that I would quit.

Will you do a full-fledged Bollywood film if offered?

Whatever I am offered, I will look into it. It’s not that I am not interested but as of now, I am not out of BB zone yet. Being out has yet not sinked in me though.