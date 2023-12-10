 Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His 'Confused' Friendship With Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His 'Confused' Friendship With Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui was seen talking about his friendship with Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional As He Talks About His 'Confused' Friendship With Mannara Chopra | Photo Via JioCinema

On day 56 of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was seen talking about his friendship with Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya in the garden area. He tells the Udaariyan actress that he does not know what to expect from Mannara as she is always 'confused' in the house.

He adds that he can't leave his friendship with Mannara as he worries that the latter is alone. "Jitne maturity as tu nibhata hai, logon ko sambhalta hai, tujhe toh nahi dekhna hai who return mein kya feel karte hai. Ya kaise tera saat deta hai," tells Isha to Munawar.

Munawar says that he can't ask anything in return from Mannara. To this, Malviya adds that he has to become expressive about his feelings. "Mannara mein who seriousness nahi hai jab 'dosti' ya 'best friend' aata hai, uske liye bohot casual terms hai," she added.

The stand-up comedian also got emotional and revealed that he feels 'conscious.' "I have not planned anything. I can't fight with people I've made friends with. It'll be a heartbreak for me. Like when I fight with Mannara and Abhishek (Kumar), I will leave the place," said Munawar.

Meanwhile, during the Shaanivar Ka Vaar, Sana Raees Khan was evicted from the reality show and K-pop singer Aoora entered as a wild card contestant.

