K-Pop Singer Aoora Enters Bigg Boss 17 As Third Wild Card Contestant

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 09, 2023
South Korean singer Aoora is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.
Aoora also gave Salman Khan a quick Korean lesson on how to say 'I love you'.
Salman Khan will be seen introducing the singer to the audience as “biggest K-pop sensation Aoora.”
The host of Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan also taught him some fun Hindi phrases during the episode.
Aoora made a smashing entry on the stage by performing on Salman Khan's hit track Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Aoora also called himself single and stated that he is on the lookout for a cute and sexy companion.
Aoora, whose real name is Park Min-jun, becomes the third wild card entrant to enter Bigg Boss 17 after Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai.
On the stage, Aoora and Salman Khan also grooved to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din.
