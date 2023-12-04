Aoora To Enter Bigg Boss 17 As Wildcard? All You Need To Know About The K-Pop Singer

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 04, 2023
Park Min-jun, also known by his stage name Aoora, is a South-Korean singer and is all set to enter Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.
Photo Via Instagram
Aoora becomes the third wild card contestant to enter Bigg Boss 17 after Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai.
Aoora has also collaborated with Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for a theme-based musical series.
Recently, Aoora attended the 8th day of Navratri in Mumbai. He even met Rani Mukerji and performed the Dhunuchi dance.
Aoora won hears of the Indian audience after he recreated Mithun Chakraborty's iconic hit song, Jimmy Jimmy.
Aoora often visits India. In fact, in September 2023, the Uttar Pradesh tourism department announced that he would be performing a string of concerts across India.
Aoora has often spoken about his love for Indian culture and performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs.
Aoora is a former member of the South Korean boy band Double-A.
Thanks For Reading!