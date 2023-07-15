WATCH: K-Pop Singer Aoora Inspires Fans With Korean Version Of 'Main Tera Boyfriend' From Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Raabta'

All the Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the house and also those who fall for K-pop beats, it's time to make some noise as you would tune into the Korean version of a popular Bollywood track which is 'Main Tera Boyfriend' from the film Raabta. Yes, you read that right, there's a Korean version of the energetic Hindi song that has not only surfaced on social media but also impressed thousands of people on the internet.

None other than K-Pop singer Aoora has tweaked some of the Hindi lyrics of the song into Korean. In his recent Instagram post, he shares the music reel to impress his Indian fans. Can't wait anymore to listen and vibe to the song?

Check out viral video

Video goes viral, impresses netizens

He is seen sporting a coord outfit in the music video as he performs a remix of 'Main Tera Boyfriend (Korean) and Euphoria." His video begins with Korean lyrics and follows into Hindi verses too, leaving listeners saying "Aww." Within a span of just 24 hours, the reel became a hit on Instagram and won more than two lakh likes. The comments section flooded with praise as netizens said, "Ayeee This Is Lit."

