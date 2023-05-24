WATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video goes viral

Korean man's Bihari accent leaves netizens stunned | Instagram/Prashant Kumar

K-Pop and K-dramas might be the trend, but a Korean man seems to be so in love with India that he has not only picked up Hindi but also the Bihari accent.

A video of a Korean content creator named Charlie talking to an Indian content creator named Prashant Kumar fluently in Hindi with a Bihari accent has now gone viral. This epic conversation revolves around the evolution of Bihar over time.

The viral video was initially posted on Instagram by Prashant Kumar and shows Charlie exploring some places in Patna. But later on, Charlie shared the vlog on his Youtube channel, sharing his experience of visiting Patna after 3 years. In the video, both Prashant and Charlie enjoy some fun rides at a mela held in Patna.

So far, the video has garnered over 76,000 views on Instagram. Many people commented on the posts.

"Gajab bhojpuri bol rahe ho aap," commented a user.

Commenting on the video, another user wrote, "Guys it's pankaj Tripathi in another one of his stellar performances."

"He is more Bihari than me," another user wrote.

"This guy does look Korean and the fact he is speaking hindi with different accent it's cute, his laugh and smile is so beautiful too.. and the way you both interact it's so cute," praised another user.