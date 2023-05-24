 WATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video goes viral

WATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video goes viral

The viral video was posted on Instagram by Prashant Kumar and shows Charlie exploring some places in Patna.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Korean man's Bihari accent leaves netizens stunned | Instagram/Prashant Kumar

K-Pop and K-dramas might be the trend, but a Korean man seems to be so in love with India that he has not only picked up Hindi but also the Bihari accent.

A video of a Korean content creator named Charlie talking to an Indian content creator named Prashant Kumar fluently in Hindi with a Bihari accent has now gone viral. This epic conversation revolves around the evolution of Bihar over time.

The viral video was initially posted on Instagram by Prashant Kumar and shows Charlie exploring some places in Patna. But later on, Charlie shared the vlog on his Youtube channel, sharing his experience of visiting Patna after 3 years. In the video, both Prashant and Charlie enjoy some fun rides at a mela held in Patna.

So far, the video has garnered over 76,000 views on Instagram. Many people commented on the posts.

"Gajab bhojpuri bol rahe ho aap," commented a user.

Commenting on the video, another user wrote, "Guys it's pankaj Tripathi in another one of his stellar performances."

"He is more Bihari than me," another user wrote.

"This guy does look Korean and the fact he is speaking hindi with different accent it's cute, his laugh and smile is so beautiful too.. and the way you both interact it's so cute," praised another user.

Read Also
Mumbai: 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa from Dharavi becomes face of luxury beauty brand; says 'Priyanka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lost maritime treasure: 500-year-old shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered in South...

Lost maritime treasure: 500-year-old shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered in South...

WATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video...

WATCH: Korean man's Bihari accent stuns internet; 'He is more Bihari than me,' say netizens as video...

Watch: UPSC CSE 2022 AIR 1 Ishita Kishore makes a mark on jury with her China model answer

Watch: UPSC CSE 2022 AIR 1 Ishita Kishore makes a mark on jury with her China model answer

UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

UP: Determined bride chases down fleeing groom for 20 kms to complete wedding vows in Bareilly

Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris, netizens say 'This is so cute' as video goes...

Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris, netizens say 'This is so cute' as video goes...