 Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan Gets EVICTED From Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Sana Raees Khan became the latest contestant to get eliminated from the reality show.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
On day 55 of Shanivaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan became the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show as she received fewer votes as compared to the other housemates. Mannara Chopra, who was Sana's close friend in the show, was seen breaking into tears and hugging her.

For the seventh week, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, and Arun Mashettey were also nominated. During the episode, Salman Khan also lauded Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra for playing well in the house.

Earlier, Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Manasvi Mamgai, and Soniya Bansal were eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, K-pop singer Aoora has entered as the wild card contestant. He becomes the third contestant to enter the show after Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel.

During the episode, Salman Khan also lashed out at Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour in the show and his derogatory remarks towards his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya.

Mannara Chopra was also slammed by the Tiger 3 actor for behaving like a spoilt child in the house. He also said that she is being disrespectful and compared her to her cousin sisters, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

