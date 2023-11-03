Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan's Father REACTS To ₹10 Cr Defamation Case Against Her For 'Lying' About Being Aryan Khan's Lawyer

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan's father, advocate Raees Khan, has reacted to Rs 10 crore defamation case which has been filed against her daughter by social media influencer and controversial actor Faizan Ansari. In October, it was reported that Faizan reportedly filed a defamation case against Sana for allegedly using Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s name to gain popularity.

Faizan had accused Sana of lying about being Aryan Khan's lawyer. Now, reacting to the defamation case, Sana's father said, "In none of her interviews or statements, my daughter has taken names of the people she hasn't fought cases for. She has been very passionate about her job and truthful to her profession."

"I am proud of the way my daughter is conducting herself in the Bigg Boss house, and for any problems that come to her in the outside world, her dad is right here to give them an answer," he added.

Last month, Faizan spoke to the media and claimed that Sana never represented Aryan in the drugs case, but instead, she was the advocate for Evin Sahu, who was also on board the cruise ship when Aryan and his friends were detained and arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Faizan also claimed that Aryan was represented by advocate Ali Kashif, who is also his lawyer, and that Sana was using Aryan's name to gain popularity on the show.

Sana's participation in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been in the news for all wrong reasons since the very first day. As soon as she entered the house, Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh J Dubey filed a complaint with the Bar Council of India over "violation of Bar Council rules". Terming it "a serious matter of professional misconduct", Dubey stated that Sana cannot be a participant in the reality show.

Sana is one of the most high-profile lawyers in the city, and she is known for representing Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

