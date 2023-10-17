Bigg Boss 17: Bombay HC Lawyer Files Complaint With Bar Council Of India Over Advocate Sana Raees Khan's Participation In Salman Khan's Show

The 17th season of one of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss began from October 15 and it is already making headlines for various reasons. Salman has has once again returned as the host of the show.

Several popular television celebrities participated in the show and one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 is advocate Sana Raees Khan. For those unversed, Sana represented Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. She also represented a co-accused in the Cordelia drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was earlier arrested.

However, Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh J Dubey has objected to Sana's participation in the show and called it a 'violation of Bar Council rules'. The lawyer also filed a complaint with Bar Council Of India and called it a 'serious matter of professional misconduct'.

Taking to his X account, the lawyer shared the complaint letter and wrote, "I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is violation of Bar Council Rules."

He added, "According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited from engaging in any other employment to generate income. Additionally, section 49(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961 restricts practicing advocates from pursuing full-time employment in other fields."

All you need to know about Sana Raees Khan

Sana is a criminal advocate practicing before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. She has represented the accused in several high-profile cases.

Sana represented Avin Sahu, an accused in the Cordelia drug case. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case and he was later released on bail.

In the Sheena Bora murder case, Sana represented the prime accused, Indrani Mukerjea.

According to media reports, Sana also represented Vaibhav Raut, a member of the Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti and Sanatan Sanstha, who was accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Nalasopara arms haul case of 2018. Navid Sole,

Meanwhile, the other contestants who have participated in Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Aishawrya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.