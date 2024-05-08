Avneet Kaur Carries Luxurious Bag Worth ₹2.37 Lakh As She Steps Out In Thigh-High Slit Skirt

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 08, 2024
Avneet Kaur often grabs the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Wednesday, May 8, Avneet Kaur was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai in a stylish avatar.
The Mardaani actress looked elegant in a beige co-ord set featuring a ribbed turtleneck crop top and a midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
But it's Avneet Kaur's luxurious bag that stole our attention! Her white shoulder bag was too stylish.
If you wish to add the bag in your wishlist, it is from the brand Gucci and is called Blondie Shoulder Bag, which is priced at ₹2.37 lakh on the website.
Avneet was also seen wearing Christian Dior's iconic heels.
Avneet Kaur skipped accessories for this look and let her outfit shine.
On the work front, Avneet Kaur has Luv Ki Arrange Marriage
