Kriti Sanon's ₹1.79 Lakh Cherry Red Bralette, Corset Trousers Is Perfect For A Brunch Date

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 08, 2024
Kriti Sanon is a fashionista and there is no denying to it! She makes sure to turn heads with her chic style.
Photo Via Instagram
Recently, Kriti Sanon impressed her fans as she donned a cherry red bralette and matching corset trousers from the clothing brand Sanne.
According to the clothing brand's website, the braletter and trousers are priced at Rs. 89,500, which sums to total of Rs 1,79,000.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's outfit was accentuated with gold topstitching, adding a touch of luxury to the look.
For accessories, Kriti Sanon wore a statement golden studs and matching layered gold bracelets with matching rings from Kira, Anana, and Rubans Jewelry.
To match her accessories, Kriti Sanon wore a pair of golden heels.
For makeup, Kriti Sanon kept her base dewy and added a dark eyeshadow to amp up the look. She finished off her look by adding a nude lipshade with gloss on top.
Kriti Sanon left her tresses open, styled into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting.
