Celebs Who Skipped Met Gala 2024: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra To Rihanna, Taylor Swift

By: Sachin T | May 07, 2024
The most coveted fashion event across the globe, Met Gala 2024, was held on Tuesday (IST) and it was attended by some of the biggest names including Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Kendall Jenner, Shakira, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and others
However, there were also several big names that decided to give the glitzy night a miss. Have a look:
Deepika Padukone has not once or twice, but thrice proven how she can own the Met Gala any day even amongst the crème de la crème of the global entertainment industry. After shining at the Met Gala in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the diva gave it a miss this year, probably because she is pregnant with her first child
Despite their uber-stylish appearances in the previous years, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas skipepd the Met Gala this year, for reasons unknown
Global pop sensation Rihanna has been a regular at the Met, however, this year, she was missed on the red carpet. She reportedly had to revoke her attendance at the last minute due to an "unexpected bout of flu"
Another favourite face at the Met Gala over the years, Taylor Swift did not attend the fashion superbowl this year as she is busy prepping for the Europe leg of her Eras Tour, that kickstarts this week
Blake Lively, who made everyone skip a beat back in 2022 with her 'colour-changing gown' on the Met Gala red carpet, did not mark her attendance this year for reasons known best to her
Harry Styles, who has also belted out some of the most fashionable looks at the Met Gala over the years, skipped it this year, breaking the hearts of millions of his fans
Lady Gaga, who broke the internet with her Met Gala look back in 2019, has not showed up on the red carpet ever since, and this year too, she gave the glam night a miss
