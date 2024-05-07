Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Celebs Wore Saree At Met Gala

By: Sachin T | May 07, 2024
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended Met Gala 2024 in a beautiful floral saree from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi
Alia opted for a saree as she wanted to give the Met Gala theme an Indian touch and she very well flaunted her desi roots at the global event
Before Alia, several other celebrities had also aced the saree look at Met Gala. Take a look:
In 2011, actress Blake Lively walked the red carpet of Met Gala in a saree-inspired Chanel dress, which featured silver embroidered detailing
Model and media personality Naomi Campbell looked absolutely stunning in a pink saree and silver blouse at Met Gala last year
In 2023, Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawala broke the internet with her 'gilded' look in golden Sabyasachi saree
Isha Ambani made heads turn in a black shimmery saree-gown by designer Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2023
Thanks For Reading!