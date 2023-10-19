Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Have MAJOR Fight On National Television, Former Says 'Can't Survive Like This'

Television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen having their first major fight on national television on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. The two are currently the most talked about contestants on the show and fans are already loving their game inside the house.

On Thursday, the fourth day of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky were seen having a major showdown after the Pavitra Rishta actress accused her husband of ignoring her.

It all started when Ankita asked Vicky to pour her a bucket of water, and when the latter did not respond to her, she got upset, resulting into a war of words between the two.

Ankita Lokhande vs Vicky fight over ignoring each other. pic.twitter.com/bAtzhHmaSX — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) October 19, 2023

The Pavitra Rishta actress complained that her husband was not giving her enough time and accused him of spending time and having fun with everyone else, except her.

She also stated that she decided to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house because she thought she will have Vicky's support but she has been feeling lonely ever since they stepped in.

"I cannot survive like this," she was seen telling Vicky, after which the latter promised to be more attentive.

Ankita kehri tu mereko bhul jata hai jaise hi tere ko koi or mil jata h baat krne ka.

Ankita to Vicky - tu chakachaundh me apno ko bhul rha h pichhe . Maine pichhle 17 saal se sabko sath lekr chl rhi huu. Tune kha tha ki sath m rhenge.

Mujhe lga tha bigg boss me mera ek support… pic.twitter.com/d9PKXlS53B — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) October 19, 2023

Vicky was later seen confiding in Isha Malviya that he was cooking breakfast for her and that is why did not respond. "The fact is that she comes to me only when she needs something," he said.

Ankita was seen breaking down later, but Vicky consoled her and the two mended their fight.

Ankita and Vicky dated for several years before tying the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2021. In an interview before entering the show, the Manikarnika actress had stated that she participated in the game only because Vicky insisted.

Meanwhile, Vicky has already become a hit not only among the contestants but also among the audience. Bigg Boss 17 fans are loving his enthusiasm and the showrunner too can be seen pulling his leg from time to time.

