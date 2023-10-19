Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande & Vikki Jain Reveal Plans To Have A Baby In 2024

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Reveal Plans To Have A Baby In 2024. | Photo Via Instagram

Ankita Lokhande, who is best known for her role as Archana in the hit television show Pavitra Rishta, tied the knot with Vikki Jain in an intimate wedding in 2021.

The couple are currently seen in Bigg Boss 17. During the latest episode, Ankita and Vikki revealed that they have plans to grow their family as they want to have a baby in 2024.

In the recent episode, Ankita and Vikki were interacting with Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, in the garden area. The actress shared that her husband's desire to enter the reality show had a large influence on her decision to participate in Bigg Boss 17 this year. "He has always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it," said the actress.

This year, Bigg Boss 17 is based on the concept of 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.' The contestants have been divided into three sections based on the same

Meanwhile, the confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss 17 includes Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vikki Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

