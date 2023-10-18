Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Cries, Accuses Vicky Jain Of Making Her Feel Lonely (WATCH)

The controversial game show Bigg Boss 17 premiered on television on October 15 and one of the most popular faces in the latest season is actress Ankita Lokhande. However, she is not alone in the game, but rather, she has participated with her husband Vicky Jain. While the two entered the house drenched in love, looks like everything is not going as they had thought.

In the latest promo released by the makers, Ankita can be seen complaining that Vicky has been taking their relationship too casually inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Not just that, but the actress also got emotional and stated that her husband was making her feel lonely.

Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky

In the promo, Ankita can be seen telling Vicky that he has time for everyone in the house except for her.

"When we had come here, you had said we'll always be together, but right now, you are nowhere near me. I agreed to do Bigg Boss thinking that I will have support inside the house, but I don't have it," she said, while getting emotional.

She went on to say, "Mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mujhe sirf mera insaan hurt kar sakta hai. Aur main hurt ho rahi hoon. I am lonely."

Vicky can then be seen apologising to her in the promo.

About Ankita and Vicky

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita had shared that it was Vicky who pushed her to participate in the reality show. She had also said how the show will have no impact on their relationship as they have already passed all the tests that life has thrown at them.

It was back in December 2021 when Ankita and Vicky tied the knot after dating for several years.

During Bigg Boss 17 premiere too, both Ankita and Vicky had shared that they participated in the game show only because the latter insisted.

