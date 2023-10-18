Bigg Boss 17, Day 2 Written Update: Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra & Navid Sole Get Nominated; Latter Breaks Into Tears |

Bigg Boss 17 has its grand premiere on Sunday. In tonight's episode, Abhishek Kumar apologised to Soniya Bhansal for his aggressive behaviour towards her. It's a new day, and the contestants wake up and gather in the garden area to sing the Bigg Boss anthem together.

Ankita Lokhande shares how she married Vikki Jain in the bathroom area. Later, Arun Mashettey gets offended by Abhishek as he tells the housemates that Arun has a 'farting' problem. The duo ends up getting aggressive while the contestants try to calm their fight down.

Sunny Arya tries to calm Abhishek and tells him not to get physical; the latter gets angry at Arya and tries to get physical, which leads to Khanzaadi getting hurt. Later, Bigg Boss intervenes and gives Abhishek a warning. Abhishek apologises to Sunny and Arun for his behaviour.

Bigg Boss sends Ankita to the therapy room and listens to the audio through the headphones, which says that she is a popular name and that she should not forget her individuality. Later, Ankita tells Anurag and Arun to clean the garden area on time; however, Munawar Faruiqui and Anurag argue over duties. Jigna Vora yells at Anurag and says that most of the housemates are not doing their duties, which also includes Lokhande.

Bigg Boss announces a special nomination task, and the contestants from Dil, Dimaag, and Dum have to take a contestant's name, which they find is not the perfect fit for the house. From 'Dil Ka Ghar', Mannara Chopra gets nominated; the contestants from 'Dimag Ka Ghar' nominate Navid Sole, which leaves him upset; and from 'Dum Ka Ghar', Abhishek gets nominated.

After the nomination task finishes, Navid breaks down. Mannara, on the other hand, reveals that she is upset with Vikki, as she did not expect him to take his name in nominations. Later, Ankita tries to mend things between Mannara and Vikki; however, Chopra walks away by saying that she does not want any negative energy.

Bigg Boss calls Mannara and Munawar to the 'favourites' room. The actress expresses her disappointment towards Vikki, while Munawar tries to console her and recites a shayari for her.

Jigna, Arun, and Soniya discuss duties in the room. Ankita enters, and Jigna asks her to leave in a rude tone, leaving the actress upset. Later, the journalist apologises to Ankita for her tone.

Later at night, Mannara and Isha get into an argument as the latter calls Chopra 'self obsessed.' Munawar and Mannara share a heart-to-heart conversation.

In the next episode, Ankita expresses her disappointment towards Vikki and says that she feels lonely in the house as he is not there for her. While Neil and Aishwarya reveal that they feel a bit lost in the game.