 F1 OTT Release Date : Here's When And Where You Can Stream Brad Pitt's Sports Drama Film
The excitement around Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 drama, F1, is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await its digital release. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, the film has already captured global attention for its groundbreaking production style, stunning visuals, and authentic racing sequences shot at real F1 events.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
The excitement around Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 drama, F1, is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await its digital release. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, the film has already captured global attention for its groundbreaking production style, stunning visuals, and authentic racing sequences shot at real F1 events. The film was released in theatres on June 27, 2025, and became the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2025, and the highest-grossing auto racing film. The film is now set to be released on Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video, starting from December 12, 2025.

About F1

F1 stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rising racer, played by Damson Idris. The movie blends intense speed, emotional drama, and high-stakes competition, offering viewers a rare inside look into the world of professional racing. What sets the film apart is its unparalleled realism—production teams collaborated closely with Formula 1, using real cars, tracks, and races to capture the adrenaline and precision of the sport.

Cast and characters

The film also features appearances from real F1 teams and drivers, adding to its authenticity. With Kosinski’s reputation for crafting high-octane visuals and Pitt’s commanding screen presence, F1 promises to be a cinematic spectacle for motorsport fans and general audiences alike. The movie features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, Kerry Condon as Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies as Peter Banning, Javier Bardem as Rubén Cervantes, Kim Bodnia as Kaspar Smolinski, and Samson Kayo as Cashman, among others. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The screenplay is done by Ehren Kruger.

