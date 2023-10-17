 Bigg Boss 17, Day 1 Written Update: Abhishek Kumar & Soniya Bansal At Loggerheads, Vikki Jain Gets Scolded
Bigg Boss 17, Day 1 Written Update: Abhishek Kumar & Soniya Bansal At Loggerheads, Vikki Jain Gets Scolded

Check out the written updates of Bigg Boss, Day 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
The first day of Bigg Boss 17 began with a new morning anthem song. All the housemates were seen dancing and singing to it. Later, the contestants decide on how to distribute the kitchen duties. Bigg Boss announces that housemates who have chosen the 'Dimag' theme will assign the duties, which leads to an argument.

Abhishek Kumar bonds with Naved Sole and asks him about his romantic preferences and his plans to get married. To this, Sole reveals that he is interested in both men and women. He adds that he is not looking forward to tying the knot.

Munawar Faruqui chats with Mannara Chopra in the bathroom area and asks her why she is looking off. Later, the duo engage in a fun banter. Ankita Lokhande talks to Mannara and reveals that she wants people to know her true self, as her audience only knows her as Archana from her show Pavitra Rishta.

Vikki Jain pranks the housemates into thinking that they have 2 minutes to change their rooms and beds if they wish to. This leads to a heated argument between Abhishek and Soniya. However, later, it was revealed to the contestants that it was a prank and not an official order by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss scolds Vikki for his prank and also slams him for following his wife Ankita Lokhande and going to 'Dil Ka Ghar.' Bigg Boss says that he should have gone to 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' if he wanted to play mind games. However, this does not go well with Ankita, leaving her upset.

Later, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya get into an argument after Chopra tells Abhishek to take 'his' girl. Irked by Mannara's behaviour, Isha slams her and tells Archana that she does not like Chopra's South Delhi accent.

Vikki and Ankita chat later in the garden area. The actress tells him to be upfront with people. Bigg Boss calls Munawar, Rinku Dhawan, and Mannara into the confession room.

In tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations will take place. Abhishek will get into an argument with Arun Mashettey.

