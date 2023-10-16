Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande To Sunny Arya

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Mannara Chopra entered as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17.
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruiqui became the second contestant to enter the reality show.
Lovebirds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma twinned in white as they entered Bigg Boss 17 together.
Navid Sole entered as the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss 15. He is a pharmacist based in London who is of Italian and Persian origin.
Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya is a popular travel vlogger and a Youtuber from Dehadrun.
Sana Raees Khan is a criminal lawyer from Mumbai by profession and has handled many high-profile case including the Sheena Bora case.
Jigna Vora is a former journalist. She has written a biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.
Ankita Lokhande, Vikki Jain arrived together on the stage. The couple also performed on romantic songs at the grand premiere.
Soniya Bansal is an actress and model. She revealed that her entry in Bigg Boss 17 was last-minute.
Firoza Khan is based from Asaam, is a rapper and a songwriter. She is best known as Khanzaadi, which is her stage name.
Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai is best known for his funny prank videos on social media.
Rinku Dhawan is a television actress, who is best known for her role as Chhaya Agarwal in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.
Arun Mashettey is a well-known YouTuber and a gamer from Hyderabad.
Isha Malviya made her debut in television with Udaariyan, in which she played the role of Jasmine.
Abhishek Kumar is known for his role as Amrik Singh Virk in the television serial Udaariyan.