Bigg Boss 17 Fame Ankita Lokhande: 'I Am Honest & Upfront But People Misjudge Me To Be Rude'

The 17th season of the controversial and much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss, finally premiered on television on October 15, Sunday, and once again, it is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 17 promises to be even bigger and better than the previous seasons, with some of the most popular names inside the house, one of them being actress Ankita Lokhande.

After becoming a household name with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, and subsequently, venturing into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Baaghi 3, Ankita has now entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, and she is accompanied by none other than husband Vicky Jain.

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita revealed that it was her husband in the first place who inspired her to participate in the show. "Vicky felt that we both should go inside the house and see what we can do. I am taking this journey only because of him," she said.

However, Ankita believes that their participation in the show as a couple will not have any impact on their relationship. "We are just going inside the house to enjoy the game thoroughly. I have already given all the tests of my life with Vicky. We are married now and we have passed all the tests that life has thrown at us. This is just a game for me, and for him as well," she added.

The Bigg Boss house is known for bringing out the true character of participants, and Ankita believes that putting up a fake front inside the house will be of no help. While calling herself honest, the actress also feels that it sometimes tends to land her in the bad books of people.

"The one quality that makes me different from the rest is that I am brutally honest, but people feel that I am rude. Trust me, I am not. I might tell someone very nicely that they do not look good in a particular outfit, but they might feel that I am pointing it out to pull them down. But in reality, I only want that person to look good. I would even suggest them a stylist or another outfit out of pure goodwill, but people misjudge me for that," she explained.

Ankita averred that she did not enter the house with a set game plan. "The one thing that we have learnt from all the past seasons is that you cannot work according to a certain plan when you enter the house. This show is made in a way that will bring out one's true personality, so there is no point planning and plotting beforehand and stressing about being a particular way. Good or bad, I just want to let people see who the real Ankita is," she concluded.

