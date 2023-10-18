Bigg Boss 17: Here's How Much Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui & Other Contestants Are Getting Paid

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 began from October 15 within a couple of days, drama and controversies have started making headlines

Several popular actors, YouTubers and others have participated in Bigg Boss 17. Here's how much some of the well-known contestants are getting paid per week:

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande is charging Rs 12 lakh per week, according to a report in ETimes. She is also the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17

Reportedly TV actress Aishwarya Sharma is the second-highest paid contestant as she is charging nearly Rs 11-12 lakh per week

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt is getting paid Rs 7-8 lakh per week

Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is approximately paid Rs 7.5 lakh per week

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has won Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, is charging nearly Rs 7-8 lakh

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Mannara Chopra, is paid around Rs 10 lakh per week. She is already making headlines for her bubbly personality

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora has charged around Rs 7.5 lakh per week. She was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist J Dey and was in prison for 9 months

Isha's Udariyaan co-star Abhishek Kumar is reportedly paid around Rs 5 lakh per week

