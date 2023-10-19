Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's UNSEEN Photos With Cousins Priyanka & Parineeti

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra has been grabbing eyeballs since the moment she entered the reality show

Not many know, but she is the cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Ever since she entered Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara has refrained from speaking about her bond with Priyanka and Parineeti

Here's a cute throwback picture of Mannara with Parineeti

Mannara was seen next to Priyanka when she won the Miss World title in 2000

For the unawares, Mannara's mother, PeeCee's father and Parineeti's father are siblings

Just like her cousins, Mannara too is an actress, but in the south film industry

At present, she is entertaining the audience with her antics inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

