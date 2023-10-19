 Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan Calls Isha Malviya 'Ugliest' During Fight (WATCH)
Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi and Isha Malviya get into a heated argument.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, left the housemates in shock after she called her fellow contestant Isha Malviya the 'ugliest' during an argument.

The argument began after Isha passed a comment on her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, who was having a conversation with Firoza; however, the rapper misunderstood and questioned Isha for passing a statement on her.

Isha tries to clarify, but Firoza gets irked and calls the actress the 'ugliest.' Reacting to this, Abhishek took a stand for Isha and slammed Firoza for calling his ex-girlfriend ugly. He says that Isha is the 'prettiest' girl in the house.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, during the episode, Bigg Boss sends Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on a date. Bigg Boss advises them to clear up their confusion in the game. Aishwarya breaks down, while Neil tries to console her and tells her to be aware of the people in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss gives the duo a reality check as he tells them that the housemates don't find them a threat and tells them to play well if they want to survive in the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar also fought over the wastage of food. Both called each other 'mad' and 'stupid'. However, the duo apologised to each other.

