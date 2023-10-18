Neil Bhatt On Entering Bigg Boss 17 With Wife Aishwarya Sharma, Reveals He Hasn't Watched Previous Seasons | Photo Via Instagram

Popular television actors and real-life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have participated in Bigg Boss 17. The reality show premiered on Sunday, October 15, and actor Salman Khan has returned as the host for this season.

Neil and Aishwarya became a household name after being a part of the hit television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In fact, Neil and Aishwarya's love story also began during the shoot of the show, and later they got married in 2021.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal before entering Bigg Boss 17, Neil was asked why he chose to enter the house with Aishwarya and not as a solo contestant. He said that there isn't a particular reason. "It just happened that the show was offered to me this year. Maybe it is their concept. First, my wife (Aishwarya) was offered individually, and later, I was offered. The prospect was kept in front that we could be together in the show, and gradually things started building up. That's how I ended up saying yes to Bigg Boss."

When asked if he has a game plan or strategy, Neil said he is going inside the house with a blank mind. "If there are preconceived notions, I might perceive some things in the wrong way. I am keeping it blank," added the Zindagi Wins actor.

While contestants usually watch the previous seasons of Bigg Boss to prepare themselves, Neil revealed that except for watching the first season of the show, he has never watched it. In fact, he stated that he has only seen the clippings of all the seasons on different social media platforms.

Opening up about his weakness that may go against him in the game, Neil said that he is a normal person, and just like any other human, he will react accordingly. Also, if he ends up saying something wrong in anger, he will make sure to make amends about it.

Neil concluded by saying that he is not worried about Bigg Boss having a negative impact on his public image, as he is taking it as a game.

While Neil played the role of DCP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya was seen as Patralekha. Neil is also known for playing the character of Ranveer Singh Vaghela in the daily soap Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The actor has also starred in various shows, including Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ramayan, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, among others

