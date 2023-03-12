How I Met My Life Partner: Neil Bhatt reveals, 'Both of us are possessive, but I think my wife Aishwarya Sharma is a little more so'

Salman Khan with wife Aishwarya Sharma | Pic: Instagram/aisharma812

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story began during the shooting of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it continues to this day. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Neil spills the beans. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet your wife Aishwarya?

I met Aishwarya for a mock trial shoot for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at Film City. So that was the first time I met her. It was seven o'clock in the morning when we were introduced to each other by the production people. I was told she'll be playing the character Pakhi. My first thought was that we need to build a professional rapport.

What happened next?

We shot for the trial shoot of the show and then in June, or July, we met again. Meeting for the second time in different circumstances was a starting point for me. I told myself that this is a girl who needs my attention. We met to sign the contract of the show. Later at home, my mom asked me, ‘How did the meeting go?’ I told her in Gujarati, ‘The meeting was good and so was she (Aishwarya)’. So my mom did her research and well the rest is history.

Did you keep thinking about her once you were back home?

I felt like talking to her but at that point we had not exchanged numbers.

Can you tell us about your first date?

In 2020 not a lot of eating joints or cafes were open. So mostly we used to meet on the set. There were curfews and only working people were allowed, those who had some sort of permission.

So, finally when did you step out for the first time?

On her birthday, which falls in December. There were a few Covid relaxations. We drove from Mumbai to Lonavala and spent a day together at a dhaba.

Did you bring her a gift?

At 1 am when we brought in her birthday, I had a cake and a clock with our photograph on it. I’m not a gifting person and neither is she.

Who is more possessive between the two?

Both of us are possessive, but I think she’s a little more so.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

She is. But she tells me, ‘So are you!’ I address her as Pagli.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

Both of us. I have been a cleanliness freak since childhood. But I’ve become less intense over the years because I don’t want to develop OCD.

Who is short tempered?

A single incident does not decide whether you are short tempered or not. Losing one’s cool is impulsive, sometimes it’s just a carry forward of a mood.

Would you fight during your courtship days?

Yeah. Well fights have always been a part of every relationship including friends and family. All the people I know fight.

Who apologises first?

Saying sorry is not important for us. I think it’s mostly about let’s end the fight.

Who proposed marriage?

I proposed marriage. Till date she feels I was the one who said no. I didn’t say no but I said we need to first make sure that the work scene is sorted out. How can I say no to her? I was just planning it for the future. One day I met her after the shoot and without beating around the bush told her that I’m looking for a marriage not just a relationship.

Did you guys face any opposition from your family?

No. It was thankfully smooth sailing.

Has your relationship changed from the time you guys were boyfriend-girlfriend to now being husband-wife?

Well, not a lot has changed. And that I think is a good thing because we saw a lot of married couples trying to go back to their girlfriend and boyfriend days. Earlier after work, we went to her place or my place, now we return to our place.