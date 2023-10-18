 Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Says He Wants To Marry Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui Gets Emotional
Abhishek Kumar gets teary-eyed as he expresses his feelings for Isha Malviya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants wake up to the new BB anthem. Later, Anurag Dobhal tells Munnara Chopra that the tea she made tastes like water. Later, in the bathroom area, Abhishek Kumar expressed his feelings for Isha Malviya to Munawar Faruqui.

Abhishek tells Munawar that he wants to marry her and is ready to even wait for her for 10 years to settle down with her. "I keep thinking, Why did we break up, and now why did we come here together?" says Abhishek. He adds that he is struggling to move on from Isha.

He adds that he promised his family that he would maintain a distance from Malviya; however, he is not able to do so as whenever he sees her in the house, it makes it difficult and he starts shivering.

Abhishek begins crying, and Munawar comforts him by giving the actor a hug. Later, the comedian is also seen getting emotional and telling Abhishek that it feels like he is talking to himself.

Meanwhile, the confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss 17 includes Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. 

