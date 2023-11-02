Bigg Boss 17: Housemates SLAM Sana Raees Khan For Being 'Biased' Towards Mannara Chopra During First Task

On November 1, 2023, day 18 of Bigg Boss 17, contestants wake up to the BB Anthem.

Bigg Boss announces its first luxury budget task. Before starting the task, Bigg Boss asks the contestants of 'Dum Ka Makaan' to keep all the food inside the storage room.

As Bigg Boss starts explaining the rules of the task, housemates fail to pay attention, which infuriates Bigg Boss, who asks the contestants to perform the task according to themselves. Sana Raees Khan becomes the 'sanchalak' on the task.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The task begins, and Ankita and Mannara hold the stick. As per the rules, the first person to drop the stick loses. However, as the rules were not known to the housemates, everyone got confused, and chaos began again. As a result, Mannara and Ankita frop their spoons.

Bigg Boss asks Sana who dropped the stick first, and she takes Ankita's name, leaving everyone in shock as Chopra drops the stick first. However, Sana sticks to her decision, and the housemates slam her for being 'biased' and for removing personal hate during the task.

Bigg Boss asks Makaan No. 2, the winning team, to collect as much as they want in 2 minutes, and the housemates run immediately. While the rest of the contestants continue to fight with Sana. As the buzzer goes off, Abhishek Kumar snatches the basket from Rinku Dhawan's hands, claiming that the timer has gone off and she can't take the ration to her 'Makaan.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During this, Khanzaadi and Abhishek also got into an argument, as the rapper stated that the actor tried to push her. Bigg Boss scolds Kumar for his action. After a while, Abhishek realises his mistakes and begins to apologise to Khanzaadi. She asks if he would do the same mistake again; to this, Abhishek replies, "Cheeks pe kiss kar dena, please."

Bigg Boss calls Neil Bhatt into the therapy room and warns him against Vicky Jain. While Khaanzaadi tells Arun and Sunny that she is not liking Abhishek's behaviour, At night, Kumar again goes to Khanzaadi to apologise to her for his behaviour, and after a lot of nagging, she finally accepts his apology.