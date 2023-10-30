Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Gets Into Physical Fight With Abhishek Kumar Over Isha Malviya, Says 'Aankhein Noch Lunga'

Recently, Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Bigg Boss announced him as the current boyfriend of Isha Malviya, which `left her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar in tears.

Earlier, the actress kept denying her relationship with Samarth; however, later, she accepted it. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek and Samarth got into a physical fight over Isha.

In the bathroom area of 'Dil Ka Makaan', Abhishek questions Isha about how she moved on so quickly after their breakup. The actress says that Samarth treats her better, which leaves Kumar upset.

Samarth tells Abhishek, "Kya realization karwana chahta hai tu Isha ko. Abhi woh mere sath hai. Tu usko poke nahi karega.. Harkatetin aisi karoge toh tumhare sath koi nahi rahega. Auraton ki izzat karna seekho."

Later, Abhishek and Samarth get into a physical fight. "Aankhein noch lunga teri," tells Samarth to Abhishek.

During the episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain also got into a heated argument after the latter joked about her and Neil Bhatt's marriage.

She tells Neil, "Woh jokes pe jokes crack kiye jaa raha hai, unki khud ki shaadi ke thikaane nahi hai."

Later, an irked Aishwarya slams Vicky and tells, "Khud pidit hai apni shaadi se, dusro pe comment kar raha hai."

