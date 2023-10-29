Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Makes SHOCKING Revelation, Says He & Isha Malviya Began Dating 3 Months After Break-Up With Abhishek Kumar |

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, the audience saw a major twist after Samarth Jurel entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. Not just that, Bigg Boss announced that Jurel is Isha Malviya's 'current' boyfriend, which left Abhishek Kumar in shock.

Abhishek was also seen having a mental breakdown because of his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. The actress initially refused her relationship with Samarth; however, later, she accepted it and said that she was not 'ready' to accept it on national television.

Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth were seen having a conversation in the bathroom area. During this, Jurel made the shocking revelation that he and Isha have been dating each other for one year. Listening to this, Kumar was left in shock, as it was apparent that she had moved on in three months after her split with Abhishek.

In the episode, Abhishek was seen telling Vicky Jain that Isha uses men. He revealed that she would love to hang out with different men, which he did not like.

Meanwhile, apart from Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai also entered the show as a wild card contestant, and Soniya Bansal was eliminated in the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan announced a special segment on Bigg Boss 17 called Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail.

