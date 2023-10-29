Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's Boyfriend Samarth Jurel Enters As Wild Card, Actress Denies Relationship

Bigg Boss has announced the first wild card contestant, Samarth Jurel, who is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend. This has left the housemates in shock, and watching him enter, Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar has a mental breakdown.

The actress, on the other hand, seemed surprised after Samarth's entry into the show.

As Bigg Boss calls Samarth, Isha's present boyfriend, the Udaariyaan actress asks, “Tu ye bol kar kyun aaya Samarth?” The latter replies, “Main kya lagta hu tera?” Isha is seen denying her relationship with Samarth and calling him a 'friend.'

Read Also Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai Enters The Show As FIRST Wild Card Contestant

Before Samarth's entry into the house, Bigg Boss asked Abhishek and Isha to go to the theatre room to show them a movie, reliving their journey together. This left Abhishek in tears.

Later, Bigg Boss announced Samarth's entry into the seventeenth season. The actor has also worked in Udaariyaan.

Bigg Boss asks Isha to make an important decision on who she wants inside 'Dil Ka Makaan'. Abhishek asks Malviya to take Samarth's name; however, she takes Kumar's name.

After Isha denies her relationship with Samarth, Ankita Lokhande asks her again about Samarth, but Isha continues to deny it.

Meanwhile, apart from Samarth, Manasvi Mamgai entered the show as the first wild card contestant.

Soniya Bansal become the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)