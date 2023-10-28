Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai Enters The Show As FIRST Wild Card Contestant

On Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan welcomed the first wild card contestant, Manasvi Mamgai. She is a model and an actor.

Dressed in a stunning red thigh-slit gown, Manasvi gave an electrifying performance as she danced to Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

When Salman Khan asked what she would add to the show, Manasvi replied, “Love.” She added that Munawar Faruqui ‘fake cries’ in the show. While she calls Khanzaadi ‘disruptive.’

Further, Manasvi also revealed that Mannara Chopra can be groomed better in Bigg Boss 17. “She is cute, but I would like to elevate her," she said.

Bigg Boss asks Manasvi to stay in the ‘Dum Ka Ghar.’ The actress enters the house, and Salman Khan asks her how she feels about being in the house. She calls it 'surreal.’

The actress was earlier supposed to enter the show along with the other housemates; however, she had to step back at the last moment.

According to the Indian Express, there were rumours floating on the set about Manasvi's deal falling flat. Reportedly, she also had a showdown with the production, but it has been stated that the actress couldn't do Bigg Boss 17 due to medical reasons.

Born in Chandigarh, Manasvi was seen in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which starred Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead. She has also won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010.