Did Manasvi Mamgai Back Out Of Bigg Boss 17 Hours Before Show's Premiere?

Bigg Boss 17 is just a few hours away from its premiere, as it will start on October 15, 2023, and Salman Khan has returned as the host for this season.

Earlier, it was reported that actress and former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai would be entering Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant; however, now, according to Indian Express, she has backed out of the show.

The source close to the show claims that there were rumours floating on the set about Manasvi's deal falling flat. Reportedly, she also had a showdown with the production, but it has been stated that the actress couldn’t do Bigg Boss 17 due to medical reasons. However, an official confirmation has not been made yet.

On the work front, Manasvi was seen in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which starred Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead. It was an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife. She played the role of Juhi Bhatia, the girlfriend of cricketer Mohit Singh, who dies under mysterious circumstances. It was released on Disney+Hotstar.

Earlier, she was also seen in Ajay Devgn’s 2014 film Action Jackson, in which she played the role of an antagonist named Marina Fonseca. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Manasvi Mamgai, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Anandaraj.