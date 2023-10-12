Bigg Boss 17: Confirmed List Of Contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 is all set to air on TV, starting October 16. This time, the show is set to have a singles vs couples theme. Have a look at all the contestants
Among the most-anticipated names in Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain
Television couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 17 as a jodi
Comeedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been a part of reality shows earlier as well, will be participating in Bigg Boss 17
Television heartthrob Kanwar Dhillon might also participate in Bigg Boss 17. But it's not clear if he will enter with girlfriend Alice Kaushik or as a solo participant
Mannara Chopra, the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, is expected to be one of the contestants
Actress Isha Malviya, who starred in Udariyaan, will now be seen in Bigg Boss 17
Former journalist Jigna Vora is also expected to participate in Bigg Boss 17. She was falsely accused of plotting with Chhota Rajan to murder senior journalist J Dey
Sunny Aryaa, who is known for his Youtube channel Tehelka Prank, is a well-known name on social media for his funny videos
Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, is one of the most followed motovloggers in the country
